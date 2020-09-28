1/
Philip Michael ENDICOTT
ENDICOTT, Philip Michael Born on December 6, 1931 in Chongqing, China, to Rev. James G. Endicott and Mary Austin Endicott, Michael was the youngest of four children: Norman (deceased), Stephen (deceased) and Shirley. Returning to Canada with his family in 1941, he attended school in Toronto before becoming an apprentice at Eveready Printers. He worked in the printing trade for his whole life and was a staunch unionist and member of the International Typographical Union. Michael married Isabel MacIntyre of Port Colborne, Ontario in 1951 and together they raised a family of five. Mike loved his parents' family cottage on Beaver Lake which continues as a wonderful place of gathering for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with those of his siblings. Michael died on September 24, 2020 in his 89th year. Thank you to all his caregivers at True Davidson Acres, his home for the last 18 months. Mike leaves his sister Shirley, his wife Isabel, and his five children, Judy (late Miles), Jim (Betsy), Kate (Willie), Beth, and Lynda; six grandchildren: Mary Ruth, Alysin, Matthew (Ashley), Madeleine (Steve), Sarah (Michelle), and Julia (Kelly), and seven great-grandchildren: Blayre, Breanna, Abbygail, Emily, Felicity, Jasper and Norrie; many nieces and nephews, as well as lots of love. Donations in Mike's memory to Our Times Magazine or an organization of your choice are welcome. A Celebration of Mike's life will occur at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
