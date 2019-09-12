PICCOLO, PHILIP It is with great sadness that we sorrowfully announce the passing of Philip Piccolo, February 28, 1924 - September 9, 2019. Loving husband and soulmate for over 75 years to Irene Piccolo. Dedicated father to Steve (Barbara) Piccolo, Michael (Joanna) Piccolo, Lynn (Stan) Malecki and Philip (Lisa) Piccolo. Grandfather to Lisa Maye, and Michelle (Matt) Piccolo-Dobbs. Great-grandfather to Morgan and Kameron Maye and Melody and Mason Piccolo-Dobbs. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and his remaining sister Tina Conti. He lived a full life content with simple pleasures and family gatherings. A big thank you goes out to his wonderful neighbours Joe and Wendy, Richard and Tracy and to his dutiful caregivers. He will be profoundly missed! Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Service at 3:00 p.m. Location: The Simple Alternative, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, 905-602-1580.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019