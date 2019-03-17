Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP ZITA. View Sign

ZITA, PHILIP Passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. Cherished husband of Linda (nee Finkelstein), adored father of Sandy (Kristin), Loretta (David), Anna Morrell (Vern) and Frank (Jessy), beloved grandfather to Lilly, Jacob, Nathan, Isaac, Julian and the late Thomas, brother to Giuseppe, Concetta Donatelli (the late Pompeo) and Mary Galloway (Bill), brother-in-law to Stephen (Shirley) and the late Stanley and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Philip was rarely without multiple projects on the go or a camera in his hand. Quick to support anyone who needed it - even if it meant putting his own projects on hold - he was happiest when he was able to find a way to support his family and friends by offering advice, a ride to an appointment, or even a few hours of good old fashioned manual labour. He will be remembered for his easy laugh, the lifetime of lessons he taught his children and grandchildren, the ability to fix pretty much anything and being first in the buffet line at family dinners. Friends and family may call at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (Albion Road and Hwy. 27), on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will commence at 11 a.m. in the Glendale Chapel on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's name to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

1810 Albion Road

Etobicoke , ON M9W 5T1

