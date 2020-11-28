HOHN, PHILLIP GEORGE March 13, 1954 – November 19, 2020 Phil was taken from us far too soon at the age of 66. He passed away at home holding hands, as he loved to do over the past 18 years, with his wife Sue. Phil was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to his parents Frank and Doris (nee Adams), both deceased. He grew up in Dryden, Ontario with his many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sisters Carol (Ralph Lund, deceased), Bev (Ron Peters) and Heather (Randy Muik) and his brothers Wayne (Barb), Larry (Evelyn), William (Jane), his sister-in-law Cindy, mother-in-law Barbara (Charlie, deceased) and his furry friend Zoe the cat. Phil was predeceased by his sister Joan, and brothers David (JoeAnn) and Robert. Phil had a huge soft spot for his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nephew. He loved receiving the family pictures shared with him. Phil will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and colleagues. Phil was a graduate of McMaster University as a Chemical Engineer and earned his P.Eng. designation. He retired in July 2018 after working 39 years with Eco-Tec Inc. as a Customer Service Specialist and Group Leader for Special Projects. He travelled the world having numerous adventures and some misadventures too; for many years spending more time out of Canada than in. Phil was a great big Teddy Bear and he was known for his generous and kind heart, untiring patience, easy ways, problem solving skills, great taste in jewelry and being an avid reader. As per Phil's request, there will be no funeral but please raise a glass or bottle to toast his life. A donation in honour of his memory may be made to any children's or animal welfare charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the Central East Local Health Integration Network (Durham Branch) and palliative care team for their care and support during this difficult time especially Sondra NP and Christina RN. Thank you to our dear friend and neighbour Darren and his son Jacob for all of their help. That final backyard dart game we played will be cherished forever. An online memorial may be found at Mount Pleasant Group, The Simple Alternative Funeral Centres, Pickering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store