RATCLIFF, Phillip Harold It is with great sadness the family announces the death of Phil at North York General Hospital on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Jean Mary Stephenson Ratcliff of 64 years. Loving father of Susan Matheson (Ian) and Jennifer (Jim Beatty). Cherished grandfather of grandsons Andrew, Grayson and Taylor as well as his great-grandsons Wesley and Cedar. Predeceased by his granddaughter Laurel Beatty Fortin. Also survived by Richard Fortin. A Celebration of Life will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street) on Saturday, May 4th at 1:30 p.m., reception to follow. Private family interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca Fide et Fortitudine
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019