SMITH, Phillip "Phil" Joseph Phil passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 78. Predeceased by his wife Linda (1999), son Michael (1992) and grandson James (1992). Phil will be remembered as a loving father to Wendy (Ken) Burtt and Jennifer (Shawn) McGuire. Papa was a tremendously devoted and caring grandfather who would light up whenever he was around his grandchildren and took great pride in the accomplishments of Mitchell, Alex, Tori, Lauren and Brayden. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brother Peter, many friends, extended family and staff at Hillsdale Estates. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Pat, Kyle and Joan for always being there. Our dad touched the hearts of many and in lieu of donations, please consider doing something special for someone in need. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at



