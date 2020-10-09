1/
PHILLIP WILLNER
WILLNER, PHILLIP August 29, 1950 - September 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 28, 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer at the age of 70 years old. Predeceased by sister Pauline. Beloved husband of Janet. Loving stepfather of Chris and his wife Julie. Cherished son of the late Heinrich and Julianna. Phillip will be lovingly remembered by his family and by countless friends in Canada, Germany and Australia. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. with interment to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com. Friends and relatives are invited to join this funeral service virtually at 11 a.m., a link to the live webcast will appear on the top of memorial/ obituary webpage.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
