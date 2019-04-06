DOYLE, PHILOMENA It is with great sadness the family of Philomena (Phyllis) Doyle announces her sudden passing on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Oakville, at the age of 90 years, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis, beloved wife of Patrick predeceased 1974. Born in Dublin, Ireland, immigrated to Toronto and eventually settled in Oakville. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Philomena's life was held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Michael's Parish, Oakville. Phyllis will be remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives. Donations to the Parkinson Canada or the charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at: www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019