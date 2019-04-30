Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILOMENA MARIE THERESA COELHO. View Sign Obituary







COELHO, PHILOMENA MARIE THERESA Philomena passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2019. Philomena was the beloved daughter of Basil and Agnes Coelho, sister to Gladys Marie and predeceased by her other siblings, Clarence, Dorothy, Edith, Ferdinand, and Hector. She is survived by her many nephews and nieces and their children. Even though Philomena (or Aunty Bubbles as she was known to her nieces and nephews) was orphaned at a young age, she overcame many challenges to graduate with a degree in medicine from the University of Sheffield, England in 1959. She immigrated to Canada and completed her Fellowship before setting up her practice as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist with an affiliation to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. She was a dedicated physician, providing exemplary care to her patients until her retirement in 1996. She was an avid sailor and loved to spend her free time on the water. She travelled extensively, was a lover of classical music, and regularly attended the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. She was also a devout Catholic and found solace in her faith. As per Philomena's wishes there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 1701 Bloor St. West, Toronto, Ontario, followed by the interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, Ontario. Online condolences can be made at www.hogle.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

