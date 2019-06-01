GRAHAM, PHOEBE SARAH May 13, 1946 - May 28, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Phoebe, on May 28, 2019, in the early morning hours, surrounded by her family in Owen Sound Hospital. Phoebe lived a life of which she always had a positive outlook on, through many hardships. She raised many children, not only her own, through foster care. In her time, she was an honoured legal representative, active in the community of East York. Many will remember her as a loving mother figure. Daughter of the late Russell Graham and Eva May Fogal. Phoebe is survived by her brothers Stephen Graham (Hillary Hayward) and Dennis Graham. Loving partner of Mitchell Chernovsky. Her children Mark, Russell (Cindy) and Eva (Kevin). Grandchildren Heather, Aidan, Emma, Aiden and Calem, Makenna and great-grandson Owynn. Nieces and nephews Shannon, Rebbecca, Terri-Lynn, Robby, Guin, Paula, Alexandra and Keira. There will be a Gathering of family and friends to celebrate Phoebe's life on Sunday, June 2nd, from 1-5 p.m. at the Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club, along with a private ceremony and burial for immediate family. Condolences can be sent as a donation to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019