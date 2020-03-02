|
HARTWELL, Phyllis Adèle (nee WEST) May 24, 1935 - February 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Dorothy Ley Hospice on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Adèle was the beloved mother of Robert Bryce (Susan), cherished grandmother of Eric and Laura and sister of the late Monty West and Bev North. Adèle leaves behind many cherished friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Dorothy Ley Hospice, Rev. David Smith and Adèle's many friends for their support. For those who wish, please consider a donation to Dorothy Ley Hospice or a charity of your choice. A service will be held at Christ Church St. James Anglican Church, 194 Park Lawn Road, Etobicoke, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Interment will be held in the Spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2020