GARDEN, PHYLLIS ANNE (PYE-FINCH) Suddenly, on May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald and adored Mum to Mary-Cate, Michael (Mandy) and David (Lisa). Lifelong Torontonian, Phyllis was a teacher, a woman of great intelligence, curiosity and humour. She was a woman of great faith, and she offered kindness and a welcome to all. We dearly miss her presence amongst us. A service at St. James' Cathedral, Toronto, will be held to celebrate Phyllis' life when we are able to gather. "In the time of their visitation they shall shine forth and as sparks amongst the stubble they will run to and fro…". Condolences/Tributes/Donations www.hpmcgarry.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.