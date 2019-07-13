PILKEY, PHYLLIS BERNICE (nee FITCHETT) Peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Hospice Peterborough. Dear wife of Grant for 69 years, 10 months and 19 days. Loving mother of Ross (Catherine), Brock, Beth and Keith. Proud grandmother of Colin, Ian, Nathan and Matthew. Phyllis will also be missed by her sisters Betty (Norman Pearson) and Barbara (Werner Grewe, predeceased), as well as her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Audrey (Ches MacIsaac). A Celebration of Life will be announced in the fall of 2019. The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Comerford and Dr. Jonathan Mallory. A very special thank you to Jodi Dunn and her marvelous staff at Hospice Peterborough who cared for Phyllis with love and compassion. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019