BEGGS, Phyllis Burbage Armstrong With great sadness we announce the passing of Phyllis Beggs on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward Beggs. Remembered with love and respect by her daughter Heather, her step-children Donald Beggs (Jane), Nancy Luckock (David) and Marian Thurston, her grandchildren Todd, Grant, Adam, Jordan, Jessica, Erin and Edward and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Caitlyn, Samantha, Georgina, Georgia, Melanie, Bradley, Henry and Riley. Also fondly remembered by her many friends in Canada and England. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life and share their memories at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga (2 blocks south of Eglinton, off Dixie), 905-602-1580, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019