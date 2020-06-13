PHYLLIS COOPER

COOPER, PHYLLIS Phyllis passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years old on Saturday evening, June 6, 2020 at Kensington Gardens. Phyllis and her dear husband, Donald, met at Humberside Collegiate and have been together ever since. She is remembered by their sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and former colleagues. Phyllis was a professional singer, French immersion and music teacher, Francophile and bon-vivant. Proud singer, Phyllis sang with the Festival Singers in Europe, in the United States, at Expo '67 and notably in front of Pierre Elliott Trudeau and Richard Nixon during a state dinner in our capital. Donald recounts that when he got ready to drive back from Ottawa with Phyllis he heard her laughter from afar, with other laughter. He came out of the locker room with their coats and saw three people in a corner. It was the Prime Minister, the President (bent in half and hitting his knee with his hand), and Phyllis ... who had just told them a joke. That was Phyllis - courageous, artist ... Diplomat. She had fun reading, cooking for her family, visiting their chalet in Collingwood, spending valuable time with the grand-kids and accompanying Donald on trips to six continents - and yes, even Antarctica by boat to meet the penguins. We lost Phyllis twice. Ten months ago when she no longer recognized us in her retirement home and Saturday. Recently, Donald had faithfully self-isolated so as not to catch the virus while wishing to be able to visit her. Thursday night, as her end was approaching, Donald was able to visit her and again on the day of her passing. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.