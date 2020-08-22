HAMPTON, PHYLLIS E. J. December 1, 1923 - August 14, 2020 At 96 years, Phyllis passed peacefully at the Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care in Shelburne, Ontario. Predeceased by loving husband Alexander (Sandy), siblings Bernice Mawhinney, Bill Murdoch and Anne Watson. She will be missed by son Ivan (Joan), grandchildren Joanelle (Andy) and Danielle. Great-grandchildren Ethan, Silas, Billie and Sielle. Many thanks to the residents and staff at Dufferin Oaks for the wonderful friendships and care. She will be remembered as a kind and wonderful lady. A private family memorial will be at a later date.



