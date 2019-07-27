Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Edith TALSMA. View Sign Service Information Oshawa Funeral Home 847 King Street West Oshawa , ON L1J2L4 (905)-721-1234 Obituary

TALSMA, Phyllis Edith Of Whitby, Ontario. Passed away peacefully in her own bed on July 24, 2019. She was born in Picton County on May 9, 1931. A loving mother to Robert Acton, Darlene Blades (Raymond), Mary – Lynn Fice (Randy), Denise Winter (Jeff). She was predeceased by her loving husband William and leaves her sister Dorothy Rilley of Belleville, Ontario. Phyllis had many accomplishments but took pride in her 25 year service to the Durham Regional Police Department. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Jessica, Tiffany, Christopher, Jason, Colin and Tyler. Her great-grandchildren were Benjamin, Spencer, Kai, Maddie, Henry and Sonny. Visitation will be held at Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at 12 noon until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Donations can be made to the .



