DE LUCA, PHYLLIS ETHEL On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at age 95. Predeceased by her dear beloved husband John Peter De Luca. Dearly loved mother of the late Raymond De Luca and Barbara Chaplin and husband Larry. Phyllis was blessed with ten beautiful grandchildren. Dear sister of Viola Doran, Idena Durocher and Barbara Patrick. Predeceased by her sister Evelyn Mayhew, her brothers Raymond Cameron and Russell Cameron and Phyllis' parents. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke. Please visit www. hogle.ca
or call 416-251-7531 for gathering protocols during this Pandemic Period. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.