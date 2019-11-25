GOLDBERG, PHYLLIS On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Humber River Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Goldberg. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Tamomi, Wendy Margolis, and the late Susan Goldberg. Dear sister of Arlene and Lou Chelin, and sister- in-law of Marilyn Goldberg and Shelly Zippin, and Marvin and Helen Goldberg. Devoted grandmother of Cameron, Corey, Stephanie and Mathew, Jennifer, Kylee, Jake, and Danielle. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. At Temple Sinai, 210 Wilson Avenue, Toronto (east of Bathurst) for service on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai sections of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 147 Clifton Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 416-489-7111 or Breast of Canada, 1-800- 567-8767.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019