HAM, PHYLLIS Passed away peacefully at Burloak Long Term Care Centre, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 105. Predeceased by her beloved husband Wildrid John in 1976. Loving mother of Lawrence "Larry" (Jean), Martin C. (deceased 2014), Wendy J., Catherine L. (deceased 1996) and Wilfrid John Jr. Cherished grandmother of David (Lia), Michael, Michelle, Jennifer, Marty, Kim, Jeff and Rihanna and great-grandmother to many. Phyllis will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Burloak LTC, especially Dr. Frank Welland, RPN Lou and the many PSWs. In keeping with Phyllis' wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Burloak Family Council would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019