HARVEY, PHYLLIS At the Scarborough General Hospital on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving wife of the late Gord Harvey. Doting mother to Ellen Cunningham and Paul (Karren) Harvey. Proud grandmother of Edward (Emma), Richard, Alexandra (Nate), MIchael (Leah) and great-grandmother of Jessica and Kevin. Dear sister of Grace Day and the late Tom Day and Edith Tutton. Phyllis will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair). Following the visitation, a service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated.

