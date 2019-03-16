Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS HERN-BLACK. View Sign

HERN-BLACK, PHYLLIS Passed away peacefully, at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, on Monday, March 4, 2019, in her 99th year. Loving daughter of Reginald and Hilda Turner, sister of the late Norman Turner and the late Bernice Birchard (nee Turner). Beloved wife for 28 years of the late Frank Hern-Black, Phyllis was a much loved mother to Diane (the late Jim) Hurlburt, Janet (Allan) Hurlburt and Andrea (the late Marshall) Weiner. Wonderful grandmother to Sharon (Mike Hermann) Hurlburt, Mark (Judy) Hurlburt, Peter (Sandra) Hurlburt, Sarah (Kris) Venton, Christopher (Leigh Ann) McArthur, Ian (Sherri) Hurlburt, Jenniffer Hurlburt and William (Sarah) Hurlburt and proud great-grandmother to Samantha, David, Jaimee, Anna, Kylie, Ethan, Hudson, Gwenhwyfar, Marley, Christian, Paul (Shani) and Todd. Very proud great-great-grandmother to Thomas, of Paul and Shani. Sound of mind, but frail of body, Phyllis, whose unwavering strength and limitless kindness enriched the lives of so many, left us to join her beloved Frank and our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Rest in peace knowing that you have lived a beautiful life that touched everyone around you. Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. Condolences can be left online at

HERN-BLACK, PHYLLIS Passed away peacefully, at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, on Monday, March 4, 2019, in her 99th year. Loving daughter of Reginald and Hilda Turner, sister of the late Norman Turner and the late Bernice Birchard (nee Turner). Beloved wife for 28 years of the late Frank Hern-Black, Phyllis was a much loved mother to Diane (the late Jim) Hurlburt, Janet (Allan) Hurlburt and Andrea (the late Marshall) Weiner. Wonderful grandmother to Sharon (Mike Hermann) Hurlburt, Mark (Judy) Hurlburt, Peter (Sandra) Hurlburt, Sarah (Kris) Venton, Christopher (Leigh Ann) McArthur, Ian (Sherri) Hurlburt, Jenniffer Hurlburt and William (Sarah) Hurlburt and proud great-grandmother to Samantha, David, Jaimee, Anna, Kylie, Ethan, Hudson, Gwenhwyfar, Marley, Christian, Paul (Shani) and Todd. Very proud great-great-grandmother to Thomas, of Paul and Shani. Sound of mind, but frail of body, Phyllis, whose unwavering strength and limitless kindness enriched the lives of so many, left us to join her beloved Frank and our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Rest in peace knowing that you have lived a beautiful life that touched everyone around you. Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. Condolences can be left online at Aftercare.org . According to Phyllis' wishes a cremation has taken place and a private burial will take place at Springcreek Cemetery, Mississauga where she will be laid to rest. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close