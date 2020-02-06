|
BOWEN, PHYLLIS ISABEL February 13, 1928 – January 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Bowen announces her passing, at home, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Proud aunt of David Bowen (Gail), John Bowen (Stasia), Carl Byam (Susan), Wallace Byam (Pauline), Bob Walker (Arlene), Dennis Walker (Pauline), and predeceased by Doug Byam (Joanne), and Connie Millgate (Ted). Predeceased by her beloved siblings Evelyn Byam, Margaret Walker, and Walter Bowen. Phyllis will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. A visitation will be held at ROSAR-MORRISON FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020