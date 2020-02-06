Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS BOWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS ISABEL BOWEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS ISABEL BOWEN Obituary
BOWEN, PHYLLIS ISABEL February 13, 1928 – January 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Bowen announces her passing, at home, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Proud aunt of David Bowen (Gail), John Bowen (Stasia), Carl Byam (Susan), Wallace Byam (Pauline), Bob Walker (Arlene), Dennis Walker (Pauline), and predeceased by Doug Byam (Joanne), and Connie Millgate (Ted). Predeceased by her beloved siblings Evelyn Byam, Margaret Walker, and Walter Bowen. Phyllis will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. A visitation will be held at ROSAR-MORRISON FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -