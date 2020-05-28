Phyllis Jean RITTENHOUSE
RITTENHOUSE, Phyllis Jean July 22, 1929 - May 22, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished mother Phyllis Jean Rittenhouse. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her daughters, Andrea (Bryan) Davidson and Karin Ucci, her loving grandchildren Ashley (Erik) Montgomery, Laura Davidson, Mitchell Davidson, Nicholas Peddie, Sierra Peddie and her great-grandson Aiden William Montgomery. Predeceased by her son Peter Dru Ucci. Cherished aunt and loved by all that knew her. She will truly be missed for her love, laughter and joy of life. Donations may be made to Sleeping Children Around the World, or to a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on May 28, 2020.
