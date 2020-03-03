Home

YOUNG, PHYLLIS Jean Phyllis Jean Young born February 6, 1926, died February 28, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Joseph. Survived by her daughter Jean (John), sons Stephen (Amy), Ian (Laurie) and David (Shari) and grandchildren Zachary, Kathryn, Robert, Simon, Kevin, Andrew, Justin, Christopher and Michael. Survived by her sister Doris. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery & Visitation Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m.. with interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020
