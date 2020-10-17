EPP, PHYLLIS JOYCE MARIE (nee WINDSOR) Phyllis passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 12, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald, and deeply missed by her children Heather, Sharon (Norm), Lorraine (Mike), David (Cindy), and brother Craig. Predeceased by parents Blanche and Maurice, and brother Garth (Helen). Loving grandmother to Brent (Mika), Sarah (Tim), Chelsea (Marc), Anne, Russell, Claire and adoring great-grandmother to Lenn, Rose, Keito and Callum. Remembered with great affection by her many nieces and nephews. Born in High Prairie AB and raised in Driftpile AB and Haliburton ON, Phyllis attended high school in Lindsay and went on to nursing training at Oshawa General Hospital. Her studies were interrupted when she contracted TB, which she fought for over a year at Muskoka Sanitorium. She returned to graduate as an RN in 1954. The following year Phyllis earned an extended qualification in Public Health Nursing from the University of Toronto, and it was there that she met Don. Over the years Phyllis and Don lived in Toronto, Windsor, Ohio, Waterloo and Montreal. Wherever she went, Phyllis made close friendships and contributed to the life of the community. A compassionate person, she volunteered extensively, both inside and outside the church. Phyllis had a great love of reading, theatre and travel. She was especially happy on visits back to the Haliburton Highlands. She adored and maintained close contact with many aunts and cousins over her lifetime. Phyllis was a warm and affectionate mother with an infectious laugh. Her family and friends benefitted from her kindness and empathy. She also loved a party and a good joke! The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Village of Humber Heights, Etobicoke, who took such good care of Phyllis through the pandemic, the loss of her husband and her last days. A private graveside service will be held. We will celebrate Phyllis's and Don's lives jointly when it is safer to do so. Condolences to www.morleybedford.ca
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.