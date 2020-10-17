1/1
PHYLLIS JOYCE MARIE EPP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EPP, PHYLLIS JOYCE MARIE (nee WINDSOR) Phyllis passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 12, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald, and deeply missed by her children Heather, Sharon (Norm), Lorraine (Mike), David (Cindy), and brother Craig. Predeceased by parents Blanche and Maurice, and brother Garth (Helen). Loving grandmother to Brent (Mika), Sarah (Tim), Chelsea (Marc), Anne, Russell, Claire and adoring great-grandmother to Lenn, Rose, Keito and Callum. Remembered with great affection by her many nieces and nephews. Born in High Prairie AB and raised in Driftpile AB and Haliburton ON, Phyllis attended high school in Lindsay and went on to nursing training at Oshawa General Hospital. Her studies were interrupted when she contracted TB, which she fought for over a year at Muskoka Sanitorium. She returned to graduate as an RN in 1954. The following year Phyllis earned an extended qualification in Public Health Nursing from the University of Toronto, and it was there that she met Don. Over the years Phyllis and Don lived in Toronto, Windsor, Ohio, Waterloo and Montreal. Wherever she went, Phyllis made close friendships and contributed to the life of the community. A compassionate person, she volunteered extensively, both inside and outside the church. Phyllis had a great love of reading, theatre and travel. She was especially happy on visits back to the Haliburton Highlands. She adored and maintained close contact with many aunts and cousins over her lifetime. Phyllis was a warm and affectionate mother with an infectious laugh. Her family and friends benefitted from her kindness and empathy. She also loved a party and a good joke! The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Village of Humber Heights, Etobicoke, who took such good care of Phyllis through the pandemic, the loss of her husband and her last days. A private graveside service will be held. We will celebrate Phyllis's and Don's lives jointly when it is safer to do so. Condolences to www.morleybedford.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morley Bedford Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved