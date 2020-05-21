PHYLLIS M. WHYTE
WHYTE, PHYLLIS M. It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Phyllis M. Whyte, aged 93, of Scarborough, Ontario. She died on May 14, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by her daughter, 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to join the livestream of her Funeral Service. Please visit Phyllis Whyte's service page at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com on Saturday, May 23rd at 12:30 p.m.


Published in Toronto Star on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
