WHYTE, PHYLLIS M. It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Phyllis M. Whyte, aged 93, of Scarborough, Ontario. She died on May 14, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by her daughter, 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to join the livestream of her Funeral Service. Please visit Phyllis Whyte's service page at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com on Saturday, May 23rd at 12:30 p.m.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 21, 2020.