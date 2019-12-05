GILES, PHYLLIS MARION (nee BOUGHTON) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 1, 2019 at North York General Hospital in her 92nd year. She is now reunited with her husband Gordon (Bud). She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life in the chapel at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019