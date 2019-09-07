GARWOOD, Phyllis May Darlington Aug. 1, 1940 - Sept. 4, 2019 Love of my life and best friend, Phyllis passed away in my arms as we enjoyed her discharge from almost two weeks of challenge against the range of assaults stemming from her Scleroderma. We kissed goodbye with a commitment to meet in the heavens. She is survived by her beloved husband Norman, of more than 60 years, with whom she shared some wonderful travels, including a Buckingham Palace garden party, where they were privileged to chat with her Majesty. Loving mother of Karen (Jim) and her late daughter Sharon (Anthony). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Caroline and Victoria. A gathering will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill (south of Hwy 7). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019