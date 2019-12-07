MINSHALL, PHYLLIS Sadly, Phyllis Evelyn Minshall passed on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at age 98. Phyllis was born on October 6, 1921, in Montreal, Quebec. She was a strong, vibrant, independent woman who held several jobs/careers over her lifetime, as well as living on her own for 33 years after the passing of her husband Wilfred Minshall. Phyllis is now at rest with her husband Wilf, along with her two predeceased daughters Christine Gail (Minshall) Harrison and Diane Kathleen Minshall. Phyllis is survived by her two grandchildren Shawn and Neil Harrison, along with 6 great-grandchildren, Emma, Sam, Cole, Brodie, Andrew and Brendan Harrison. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019