PHYLLIS SACKS

PHYLLIS SACKS Obituary
SACKS, PHYLLIS (nee JACKSON) It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Sacks (nee Jackson) announces her peaceful passing at home on Friday, March 6, 2020, in her 84th year. Phyllis was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Bernie Sacks. She leaves behind her children, Jeff and Joanna, Stephen, Larry and Karen and her much-loved grandson, Marcus. Phyllis will be fondly remembered for her big heart and generosity. She was recently honoured by North York General Hospital for her 50 years of volunteering. Along with her family, she leaves behind her close friends who were her extended family in many ways. We will all miss Phyllis' laugh, wit and insight. Donations in Phyllis' name may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020
