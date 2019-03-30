STEPHENS, PHYLLIS Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 in her 89th year. She is now reunited with her husband Bill. Loving mother of Donna (Gary) and Ray (Heidi). She will be greatly missed by her grandsons Calen (Courtney), Curtis, Jason (Laura), and Scott. Phyllis will be fondly remembered by many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON) with the funeral service to follow immediately after. The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to the Harwood Place in Ajax. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019