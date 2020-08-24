1/
PHYLLIS VALERIE FISCHER
FISCHER, PHYLLIS VALERIE It is with profound sorrow that we must announce the passing of Phyllis Valerie Fischer on August 21, 2020 after a lengthy course of non-COVID conditions. Phyllis was 91 years old. She leaves behind her cherished family of four sons, Richard (Nancy – deceased), Walter (Meredith), Raymond (Lauren) and Andrew (Mary), granddaughters Bronwyn Fischer, Sophie Fischer, Amiya Zsamboky Fischer and Eva Zsamboky Fischer, grandsons Malcolm Fischer and Bryce Fischer, and sister-in-law Erika Fischer Fellinger. She also deeply valued and had great affection for her extended family and friends. Lurline Petgrave was a great support and friend during the time of bringing up her family and long afterwards. Phyllis was predeceased by her mother Beatrice Brown, father Archibald Brown, husband Conrad Fischer, brother Alvin Brown and brother-in-law Hans Peter Fischer. Her wisdom, guidance, support and love will be missed by all who knew her. May her spirit shine through in our collective memory and actions, as embodiments of truth and love, which for her would be the ultimate blessing. A memorial ceremony will be held when a safe gathering is possible. We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in the excellent care that Phyllis received. Please see the W. John Thomas Funeral Home web site (thomasfuneralhome.ca) if you wish to see a more complete obituary, leave a message or contribute a photo. If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider the Canadian Friends Service Committee via the Quaker Toronto Monthly Meeting (torontoquakers.org), Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, ON (matthewshousehospice.ca) or the Tafelmusik Orchestra and Chamber Choir (tafelmusik.org).

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
