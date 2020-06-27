PHYLLIS WOOD

WOOD, PHYLLIS It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Phyllis May Wood, on June 23, 2020, at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. Phyl will be greatly missed by her partner of 52 years, Julie and her dear cat Saffy. She will be missed by her brother John David Wood of Toronto, niece Lisa Wood, great-nephew Jonathan, nephews Evan Wood (John Earley) and Stephan Wood (Nina Hewitt). She will be remembered for her bright spirit. Phyl had a fulfilled and happy life, enjoying gardening and travelling, especially cruises. She was born November 11, 1938 in Guelph, Ontario, after moving to various places, Phyl then moved to Toronto and worked for Bell Canada until she retired in 1984. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.strathroyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to DENNING'S OF STRATHROY.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.