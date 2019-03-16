Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PIEDADE da SILVA MARIA da. View Sign

da PIEDADE da SILVA, MARIA Maria da Piedade de Jesus Luis da Silva passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Sertã, Portugal in 1930, Maria immigrated to Canada in 1971 with her husband Nuno and daughter Ana Rita. Her love of family, her passion for food, and her unwavering faith were qualities that endeared her deeply both to longtime friends and new acquaintances. She will be profoundly missed by her daughters Ana Rita and Mafalda (Vitor), grandchildren Delilah, Katarina, Alexandre, Nuxa and Nuno, sister Lurdes, as well as her many friends and extended family. A visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Home, at 366 Bathurst St., on Sunday, March 17th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Operation Smile charity.

