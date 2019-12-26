Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FATHER PIER GIORGIO Di CICCO. View Sign Obituary

Di CICCO, FATHER PIER GIORGIO July 5, 1949 - December 22, 2019 With deep and profound sorrow, the family of Father Pier Giorgio Di Cicco announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Father Di Cicco, as a result of a heart attack on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Father Di Cicco was born in Arezzo, Italy to Giuseppe Di Cicco and Primetta Liberatori. At a young age, he emigrated from Italy, living in Montreal, Québec and Baltimore, Maryland before settling in Toronto. Following his education at the University of Toronto in English Literature and Theology and a successful career as an actor, poet, scholar and educator, Father Di Cicco was ordained in the Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto on October 16, 1993. Since his ordination, Father Di Cicco served in many different parishes in the Archdiocese of Toronto. Concurrent with his ecclesiastical duties, Father Di Cicco served as the City of Toronto's Poet Laureate from 2004 to 2009. Most recently, Father Di Cicco provided chaplaincy services at St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church in Orillia, where he resided until his death. Father Di Cicco was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his adoring sister, Anna Aguzzi, loving niece, Alexandra Aguzzi and grand-nephew, Luca Aguzzi-Toker. Father Di Cicco also touched and influenced the lives of many through his priestly service, his poetry, music, friendship and wisdom. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church (354 St. Clair Ave. West), on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass to follow starting at 10:30 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, interment will be at Saint Augustines Seminary Burial Ground (2661 Kingston Road). Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Father Giorgio to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

