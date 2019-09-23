BENSON, PIERA DI PASQUALE It is with great sadness that the family of Piera Di Pasquale-Benson announce her passing on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was a most devoted wife of Jeffrey Benson and proud mother and mother-in-law of David Benson and Anastasija Kulikova and the late Michael Benson and adoring Nonna (grandmother) of Zoe Grace. She was the loving daughter of her late father, Pietro Di Pasquale and late mother, Grazia (Bruno) Di Pasquale and youngest sister of her late sisters, Giacoma Di Pasquale, Anna Rumeo, and Palmina Di Pasquale. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins and so many friends. Our appreciation to the kind attention from Dr. Veronica Koopmans and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Princess Margaret Hospital and Mackenzie Health Centre. Funeral Mass is at St. Paschal Baylon Church at 92 Steeles Avenue West on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

