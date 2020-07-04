1/1
Pierre Joseph BISSONNETTE
BISSONNETTE, Pierre Joseph It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Pierre, peacefully in his sleep, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia, on Monday, June 22, 2020, in his 71st year. Devoted husband and soulmate of Sandra for 45 years. Pierre will be greatly missed by his son Rene, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Mackenzie and Jaelyn who he adored. Will also be missed by sister-in-law Joan Porter and brother-in-law Alan Porter and nieces Alyssa and Laura Porter. Pierre attended Toronto Teachers College and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from York University. He enjoyed his long teaching career especially the last 13 years at Sacred Heart High School in Newmarket and was highly respected by his students, parents and fellow colleagues. He was a mentor to many and touched many lives. He was affectionately called "Mr. B" by his students. He loved teaching drama and special education. Pierre retired from teaching in 2004 and a few years later moved from Aurora to Orillia to enjoy retirement with Sandra. Pierre will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him and by all those who were touched by his generosity and kindness. He never missed a chance to tell his family how much he loved them. Pierre was a beautiful person and he will be missed by family, friends, co-workers and former students and he will remain forever in our hearts. Contributions in Pierre's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada, www.diabetes.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and more information can be found at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Bissonnette family.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
