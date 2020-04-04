|
|
SHEA, PIERRE (Worked for P&G) Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on March 29, 2020, at the Scarborough General Hospital, at the age of 88. Dear husband to Constance (Connie) Shea. Beloved father to Jean Stephane Shea and Christiane Fladby. Cherished grandfather to Curtis Everett Fladby and predeceased by his granddaughter Rachel Megan Fladby. Step-brother to Ivan Shea. Predeceased by his father Lionel Shea, mother Annie Curtis, step-mother Madeleine Sauriol and brother Robert Shea. He will also be remembered by his extended family and friends. Donations to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020