de van der SCHUEREN, PIETER "Opa" passed away at the Village of Taunton Mills on July 25th, 2019, at the age of 92. Loving husband of Miebeth (nee de Quay), of 64 years. Much loved father of Marc and Suzanne, Paul and Heather, Mike and Mary, Elsbeth and Dean, Anne and Tim, Patricia and Stephan and Maria and Brian; grandfather of Will, Cole, John and Nicole, Eric, Juliana, Marika, Catherine, Sean, Kevin, Katrien, Tess, Grady, Jessica, Stuart, Nicole, Anne-Marie, Benjamin, Jake, Sophie and Claire. Fondly remembered by friends in Clarkson and family in Holland. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Monday, July 29th, from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1103 Giffard St, Whitby, ON L1N 2S3, on July 30th, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Canadian Blood Services. Messages of condolence and memories can be left at barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019