MANNELLO, PIETRA Peacefully, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Village of Taunton Mills at the age of 87. Pietra beloved wife of the late Domenico. Loving mother of Pina (Brian) and Mamie (Robert). Nonna will be fondly remembered by Rick (Julie), Lauren, Corey (Patricia) and Tina (Peter) and great-nonna to Aiden, Elaina, Hailey and Analissa. Pietra will be greatly missed by all her family members and many friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. Lawrence Martyr Church (Lawrence east of Birchmount). Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. In memory of Pietra, donations to Parkinson Foundation, or the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

