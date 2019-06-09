Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PIETRO ANGELONE. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

ANGELONE, PIETRO 1941 - 2019 Unexpectedly, Pietro (Peter) passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Navelli, Abruzzo, Italy, Peter arrived in Canada in 1957 and married Vincenzina (nee Accettone) in 1970. Fantastic father to Marco (Tina) and Gianpiero (Denika), incredible Nonno to Peter, Carmen, Luca, Malia, Evie and Nico. Peter leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond his family. A co-founder of the Navelli Social Club, he wanted to ensure his home town paisani and their families stayed close in their new-found home, Canada. His passion for soccer led him to help launch a new club, Scarborough Blues, where he devoted many years to its growth and development. Also, Peter was a proud member of the Carabinieri Club of Toronto. He will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 10th. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, June 11th at 12 p.m. As per his wishes, cremation will follow. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital.



