IACONO, PIETRO It is with saddened hearts the family of Pietro Iacono announce his passing on March 17, 2020, at the age of 92, while staying at the Sunnybrook Long Term Palliative Unit. Pietro was predeceased by his loving wife Salvina. His children, Salvatore (Angelika), Pina (Greg Getty) and Tino (Tina) were blessed to have had memorable years with their father. He was a very proud nonno to Sean (Courtney), Alicia (Ryan), Tom, Toby, Laura (Alex) and Mary-Frances. Also, a very proud nonno Peter to Aubrey, Malia and Owen. The family is extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Sunnybrook Palliative Unit, who became a part of their father's life. Always a quick smile to all he met. He had a lasting influence on everyone. A private service will be held. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. Donations to Palliative Care Unit in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M5, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020