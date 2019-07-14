MANCHISI, PIETRO With sadness, we announce the passing of Pietro, on July 12, 2019, at the age of 82. Cherished husband for 58 years to Rocchina and beloved father of Tonia (Gino De Pinto) and Maria Pia (Mark Aldridge). Proud nonno of Jessica, Sabrina, Michael and Madison. Relatives and friends are welcomed to Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave.), on Monday, July 15th, from 2-4, 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Transfiguration of Our Lord Church (45 Ludstone Dr. – Dixon Rd., east of Highway 401), on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., east of Caledonia Rd.).
Published in the Toronto Star on July 14, 2019