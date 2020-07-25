VISCONTI, PIETRO May 2, 1963 - July 17, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our dear brother Pietro Visconti on July 17, 2020 at the age of 57 in the town of Mattawa, Ontario. A heart of gold has stopped beating, his hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best. Sadly missed by sisters Maria Addolorata (Chris), Leonarda and Michelina, and devoted husband to Lucia. Loving father to Anthony, Christopher and Emily. Cherished uncle to Joseph, Nicole, Christina, Mikaela, Michael, Marco and great-uncle to Mateo and Christovan. Fondly remembered by his relatives in (and formerly from) Monteleone di Puglia, Italy, the town of his birth. Predeceased by his parents Antonio and Maria Rita Visconti, his brother Carmelo, grandparents Leonardo Lamanna and Addolorata Racioppa, Pietro Visconti and Addolorata Volpe. Pietro made Toronto his home for the past 54 years where he was known to family and friends for his generosity, kindness, dry wit, love of the great outdoors, enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing. He was a wonderful role model for his children, nephews and nieces. Visitation at Highland Funeral Home (3280 Sheppard Ave. E.) on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish (3200 Pharmacy Ave.). Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens (33 Memory Gardens Lane).



