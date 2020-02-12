|
|
KOPERDRAAD, PIETRUS "PETER" JOHANNES Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Brampton Civic Hospital in his 96th year. Pietrus, loving husband of the late Elisabeth for 64 years; beloved father of Lydia (Ken Stackhouse), Jackie (Ron Kirk), Tom (Judy) and Ron (Edith Galinaitis). Cherished Opa to Melinda (Nic Mazze), Bryan (Laura), Jennifer (Kallen), Colin, Bradley and Hanna. Great-Opa to Braelyn Mazze. Piet is survived by his sister Leny, in Belgium. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews in Canada, Holland and England. Piet was born in Amsterdam, studied agriculture, and then immigrated to Canada with his wife in 1955. He worked a few jobs, including dairy production, before achieving his goal of owning a poultry farm. Piet loved to play cards and was a volunteer with the Georgetown Horticultural Society, as well as at Dominon Seed House, and was well known and acknowledged for his ardent public garden grooming and weed picking. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., until a time of funeral service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. In memory, donations to the Bruce Trail Conservancy or the Heart and Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020