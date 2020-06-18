RAJAGOPAL, PINAYUR "RAJA" Raja passed away peacefully, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Toronto Western Hospital, after several months of declining health. He was born March 1, 1930 in Vellore, India. After studying at Loyola College in Madras and Cambridge University and working in Munich, Germany, he and his late wife, Dagmar, came to Canada in July 1966. Raja was a Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at York University, devoting his energies to teaching working, part-time students at Atkinson College for more than 30 years and contributing much to building the university through its early decades. A devoted and proud father and grandfather, he leaves his sons, Krishna and Mohan, daughters-in-law, Dana Ansel and Kate Gompert and grandchildren, Ellery, Kirsi, Jonas and Isaac Rajagopal. At a later time when in-person gatherings are again possible, his ashes will be buried with his beloved wife in York Cemetery, Toronto and a Memorial Meeting (Quaker Meeting for Worship) will be held. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Quaker Committee on Refugees of the Toronto Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, which he chaired and supported for many years.



