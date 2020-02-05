|
RENZI, PIO On February 3, 2020 - Pio Renzi passed away surrounded by his loving family. While we are all saddened by the loss of our cherished father and grandfather, we know he is reunited with his wife Annita and son Robert in Heaven. Almost 96 years old, Pio's long life will be remembered and celebrated by his devoted family, Lucy and Pat Zezza, Lu-Ann Renzi, Fiona and Walter Fantin, Estelle and Nick Candeloro, Lisa and Ralph Mirigello, Joe and Bailey Zezza, Michael Renzi, Deanna Renzi and Mike Knight. His generous and loving spirit will be missed most by his 10 great-grandchildren, Alexia, Vienna, Ella, Emily, Alexander, Ciara, Anthony, Simona, Matayia and Rocco. We will miss his stories of growing up in Italy, how he met his wife, immigrating to and raising a family in Canada. His family is forever grateful for having this amazing man love us and guide us for all of these years. Visitation will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Road at Hwy. 27, 416-679-1803) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., at the Glendale Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020