TALPAK, Piret Anu After a long battle with cancer, Piret died at Grace Hospital the day before her 67th birthday. Born May 2, 1952 in Toronto to Vilma (Oad) Talpak and Herbert Talpak, she is the beloved sister and sister-in-law to Karl Talpak and Monika Uesson Talpak, Maret Talpak and Bill Patterson, Ingrid Talpak and Bob Sikora. Much loved aunt to Mark and Sabrina Sikora and beloved cousin to Liisa Dobereiner Ullman. Piret was an extraordinarily gifted woman who mastered all things that she put her hand to, from needlework, gardening, sewing, cooking and house renovations. She started her working life as a florist and later worked at The Bay in Document Management. She ended her working life as a gardening consultant returning to her first love of flowers and gardens. A prolific knitter she would knit hundreds of scarves, mitts and hats a year to give as gifts. She loved to talk, have fun, her pets, traveling, movies and friends. Cremation has already taken place at Tricity Cremations Cambridge. Memorial service at Centennial Park Conservatory, 151 Elmcrest, Etobicoke, Sunday, May 12th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019