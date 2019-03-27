REMENYI, PIROSKA (PIRI) Unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in her 99th year of a long, healthy and vigorous life. Sadly missed by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law Rosa. Loving grandmother to Christina and Michael Jr. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and cousins in Hungary and the United States. Until the age of 90, Piri played an active role in their family business, Remenyi House of Music, which together with her husband Zoltan (1900-1974), they re- established upon immigrating to Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019