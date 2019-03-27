Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PIROSKA (PIRI) REMENYI. View Sign

REMENYI, PIROSKA (PIRI) Unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in her 99th year of a long, healthy and vigorous life. Sadly missed by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law Rosa. Loving grandmother to Christina and Michael Jr. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and cousins in Hungary and the United States. Until the age of 90, Piri played an active role in their family business, Remenyi House of Music, which together with her husband Zoltan (1900-1974), they re- established upon immigrating to Canada.

REMENYI, PIROSKA (PIRI) Unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in her 99th year of a long, healthy and vigorous life. Sadly missed by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law Rosa. Loving grandmother to Christina and Michael Jr. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and cousins in Hungary and the United States. Until the age of 90, Piri played an active role in their family business, Remenyi House of Music, which together with her husband Zoltan (1900-1974), they re- established upon immigrating to Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close